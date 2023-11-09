Truck torched in Sirajganj

Arsonists torched a truck on Bangabandhu Bridge West Link Highway, in Kamarkhand upazila of Sirajganj this morning during the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Abdul Quader Jilani, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station, said a group of arsonists intercepted the poultry feed-carrying truck from Rajshahi around 7:00am in Jhaoil Overbridge area and set it on fire.

On information, police rushed to the spot and doused the fire with the help of locals.