Truck torched in Barishal

Miscreants set fire to a truck on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bamrail area of Barishal's Wazirpur upazila this morning.

Gournadi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Golam Rasul Molla said miscreants first placed some trees on the highway, stopped the betel-laden truck and torched it.

On information, fire fighters went to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he told our Barishal correspondent.

Wazirpur Model Police Station's OC Zafar Ahmed also confirmed the incident.

The truck driver, Kawsar Hossain, filed a case in this connection, the officer said.