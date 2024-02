The helper of a truck was killed as the vehicle overturned in Narail Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The victim was Emon Ali, 25, of Jashore's Monirampur upazila.

Police said the accident occurred in Huaweikhali Bridge area as the driver lost his control over the steering. Emon died on the spot.

The body of Emon was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.