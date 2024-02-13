Triplets secure admission to medical colleges

Two brothers of a triplet secured admission to government medical colleges following the MBBS tests this year, making it three in three as the other brother had secured admission last year.

According to the MBBS test results published on February 11, Rafiul Islam was accepted in Malek Ukil Medical College in Noakhali while his brother Shafiul was accepted into M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur.

Last year, Mafiul Islam got a chance in the dental unit of Suhrawardy Medical College.

The success of the three 21-year-olds is a triumph of the efforts and diligence of their widowed mother, Arjina Begum.

They were raised in Bathuabari village of Bogura's Dhunat upazila by Arjina.

Their father Golam Mustafa, who was a school teacher, died when the triplets were first-graders.

The triplets completed their secondary and higher secondary studies at Dhunat Government Pilot High School and Government Shah Sultan College in Bogura.

With the help of her husband's inheritance and a strong work ethic, 50-year-old Arjina raised all five of her children and made sure they received a top-notch education.

Rafiul told The Daily Star that he was ill and had little time to prepare, which prevented him from succeeding in his first attempt last year.

Rafiul added that becoming doctors would help them grow and develop in addition to allowing them to help others.

He also highlighted their mother's critical role in influencing their futures and acknowledged her enormous contribution to their success.

Arjina Begum expressed her pride and optimism, envisioning a bright future where her sons become compassionate doctors and serve their community.