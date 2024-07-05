Tributes paid to 105 late judges, lawyers

The Supreme Court yesterday paid homage to six former judges and 99 lawyers who passed away from 2022 to 2024.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon placed the names of the late judges and members of the SCBA and prayed for salvation of their departed souls.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan paid rich tributes to the late judges and SC lawyers in his crowded courtroom. Judges of both the Appellate and High Court divisions were present on the occasion, which started around 10:30am and continued till 2:00pm.