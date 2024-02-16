‘Tribal’ Quota in MBBS: Admission of eight Bangalee students cancelled

The nominations of eight Bangalee students for admission under the "tribal quota" following the recently-held MBBS entrance tests for 2023-24 academic year have been cancelled.

These quotas will be filled by indigenous students who passed the exam, Prof Md Mahiuddin Matubber, director (medical education) of the Directorate General of Medical Education, told The Daily Star yesterday.

At the same time, the eight students have been show-caused to explain why they selected the quota, he said.

The development came following a report titled "Bangalee students in 'tribal' quota," published in this newspaper on February 14.

He said five out of the eight Bangalee students who got nominated have already admitted that they are not from any indigenous community.

The admission committee is working to take necessary steps in this regard, he added.

The development came following a report titled "Bangalee students in 'tribal' quota," published in this newspaper on February 14.

The director also said they had already informed the principals of respective medical colleges not to admit those eight Bangalee students.

Something like this did not happen for the first time, as in 2017, four Bangalee students got nominated at the admission test for dental units of government medical colleges. After media reports, the authorities cancelled their admission and selected students from indigenous groups.

The MBBS entrance test for 2023-24 was held on February 10, and results were published the following day, revealing the selection of eight Bangalee students within a designated quota meant for indigenous communities.