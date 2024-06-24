Trial yet to see closure in 9 years

Complainant still ‘unavailable’

Nine years into the murder of blogger Oyasiqur Rahman Babu, the trial of the case is yet to see any closure as the complainant and other witnesses are not appearing before a Dhaka court for statements.

A gang of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ATB) hacked Oyasiqur, known for his secularist views and write-ups against fundamentalists, in broad daylight at the Tejgaon industrial area on March 30, 2015.

Locals caught two of the attackers on the spot and handed them over to the police.

The prosecution said 24 witnesses out of 40 testified in the case, but the complainant, Monir Hossain Masud, did not appear before the court in the last eight years to testify.

Till May 16 this year, the court summoned Masud, a cousin and also the brother-in-law of Oyasiqur, 77 times and even ordered his arrest, only to get his testimony, but the prosecution and the police could not produce him before the court.

"One year ago, we received the case for disposal. No witnesses appeared in this court [since they received the case] till May 16 this year," Khondaker Mohibul Hasan Apple, assistant public prosecutor of the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-12 of Dhaka, told The Daily Star recently.

On the day of the attack, Masud filed a murder case against four named and some unknown persons with the Tejgaon Industrial Police Station.

In July 2022, The Daily Star caught up with the complainant, Masud, at the capital's Arambagh, where he used to run a grocery shop.

At that time, he showed his reluctance to testify before the court. "Actually, I have no interest in the case now," he had said without any elaboration.

Now, he is not available there and he cannot even be reached over the phone.

Over the killing of Oyasiqur, Shah Md Mashiur Rahman, an inspector of the Detective Branch, submitted a charge sheet to a Dhaka court on September 2, 2015, accusing five members of ABT.

The Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka on July 20, 2016 framed charges against the five ABT members -- Zikrullah, Ariful Islam, Saiful Islam, Akram Hossain Hasib alias Boro Bhai and Junayed Ahmed alias Taher.

On December 1 of 2022, the case was transferred to the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-12 of Dhaka.

Of the accused, Zikrullah, Ariful and Saiful are behind bars, while the other two are on the run.

The court set October 27, 2020 for delivering judgement in the case, but withheld its decision following a petition from the prosecution for adding section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Penal Code.

The court on November 4, 2020 reframed the charges against the accused.

After reframing charges, some of the key witnesses have been recalled, but Masud never appeared, said the prosecution.