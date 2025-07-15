Trial of Tarique, Zubaida was not held impartially

HC observes in full text of verdict in graft case

The High Court in the full text of a verdict has observed that the trial of a corruption case, in which BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman were convicted and sentenced to different jail terms in 2023, was not held impartially.

"It appears from the records that the testimonies of witnesses were recorded within two months and four days, and the judgment was pronounced immediately after eight days of the completion of recording depositions. The progress and conclusion of the trial at such a high speed created a widespread belief that it was not held impartially," said the HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman in the 52-page full judgment released yesterday.

Earlier on May 28 this year, the bench acquitted Tarique and Zubaida in the corruption case and scrapped the trial court verdict that handed down nine years' imprisonment to Tarique and three years to Zubaida.

The HC delivered the verdict following an appeal filed by Zubaida, who challenged the trial court judgment upon her return to Bangladesh on May 6 from London after 17 years.

In the full text, the HC observed that the charge framed against the convict appellant, Zubaida, was seriously defective.

The judge said, "This judgment also applies to co-convict Mr Tarique Rahman, who did not prefer any appeal. He is also acquitted of the charges levelled against him. The trial court is directed to release the confiscated property valued at Tk 2,74,93,087.00 to Mr Tarique Rahman at once. The appellant is relieved of her bail bond. Recall the committal warrant issued against Mr Tarique Rahman at once."

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the couple and Zubaida's mother, Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on September 26, 2007, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through "illegal" means and concealing information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

A Dhaka court sentenced Tarique to nine years and Zubaida to three years on August 2, 2023.