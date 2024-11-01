Trial against Tarique Rahman scrapped

The High Court yesterday scrapped the trial proceedings of a sedition case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, ETV chairman Abdus Salam and its former journalists Mahathir Farooki Khan and Kanak Sarwar.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing a petition filed by Abdus Salam.

The case was filed with Tejgaon Police Station against Tarique, Salam, Mahathir, Kanak and several other unknown persons on charges of broadcasting a "false, fabricated, and provocative" speech given by BNP leader Tarique on January 5, 2015.

Meanwhile, the HC bench yesterday quashed another violence case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, following a petition filed by her in 2017.

The case was filed with Darus Salam Police Station during a political movement against Hasina-led government in 2015.