Trees felled in name of road renovation

Around 30-35 palm and date trees were cut down in the name of road renovation in Moulvitabak village of Chakamaia union of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila recently.

Locals alleged that the trees were cut down per the instruction of Chakamaiya Union Parishad chairman Mujibar Fakir.

Locals said about 20 days ago, Mujibar Fakir had soil dumped on the 2km road of Moulvitabak village. For this, 30-35 palm and date trees were arbitrarily cut down and thrown into the nearby Jorkhali Canal.

Jamal Hossain Matubbar, a local, said, "There were some palm and date trees in front of my house on the road. Those trees were uprooted with excavator and thrown into the canal."

Sadek Hossain, of Nishanbaria village, said while the government is encouraging planting of trees to protect the environment, many trees have been cut down.

Al-Amin Talukdar, another local, said before dumping soil on the road, the chairman asked everyone to cut down the trees in front of their houses. So, many people cut down these trees.

Contacted, Fakir said thinking about reducing the suffering of the people, he only dumped soil on the road. He did not ask them to cut trees.

Kalapara UNO Rabiul Islam said he has heard about this matter. Further action will be taken after a probe.

In May 2023, a UP chairman and UP member were suspended on the orders of the High Court as they cut down 30 palm trees at Najibpur village of Mohipur union in Kalapara upazila for road renovation.

However, the expulsion order was later revoked by an HC order.