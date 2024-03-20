Treatment Abroad: Govt to decide on Khaleda’s plea by Mar 25

Says law minister

The government will take a decision by March 25 on the application seeking extension of the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence and permission for her to go abroad for treatment, the law minister said yesterday.

"I have read the application. But I have not yet given my opinion on the application as I am thinking about this issue. The decision on the matter will be given by March 25," Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Daily Star.

On Monday, the law minister told reporters at his Secretariat office, "You will have to wait till Tuesday [yesterday] to know the decision on the application."

He said the application and relevant files reached him on Monday.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing an appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.