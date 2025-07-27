Trawler services to St Martin’s suspended for fourth day

Food shortage, tidal surge reported

Trawler services between the Teknaf and Martin's Island remain suspended for the four consecutive day today due to rough seas triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal and the new moon.

The disruption has led to a shortage of daily necessities on the island, locals said.

Tidal waters, flowing 1 to 3 feet higher than usual, have flooded more than 100 homes in different parts of the island, creating panic among its over 10,000 residents.

Acting Chairman of St Martin Union Parishad, Foyezul Islam, said tidal waters during the new moon have inundated several areas with saline water.

"Erosion has started due to the strong waves. Immediate measures must be taken to prevent further damage," he told The Daily Star.

He added that the island has been experiencing bad weather since Thursday, with strong winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. Trawler movement on the Teknaf–St Martin's Island route has remained suspended since then, and fishing boats have been anchored near the jetty on safety ground.

Habibur Rahman, general secretary of the local market committee, said essentials are running out due to the suspension of the boat services.

"If food supplies from Teknaf don't arrive soon, a severe shortage is likely. Considering the situation, we urge the government to urgently deploy sea trucks and sea ambulances," he said.

According to the Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office, a depression has formed over the northern Bay of Bengal. Gusty or squally winds may blow over the northern Bay, coastal areas of Bangladesh, and maritime ports. The ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay have been instructed to remain in safe shelter until further notice.

UP Chairman Foyezul Islam said the island has been cut off for four days, leading to a severe shortage of perishable goods.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said, "All kinds of boat services have been suspended due to the bad weather. Services will resume once the situation normalises."