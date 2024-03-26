Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 01:42 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Trawler capsize: All 9 bodies recovered

Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 01:42 AM
Meghna trawler capsize: Last three bodies recovered; death toll now nine
Photo: Collected

The Fire Service and Civil Defence yesterday officially ended the rescue operation after recovering all nine bodies of missing passengers of a trawler which capsized in Meghna river four days back.

Earlier in the morning, divers of the fire service recovered the bodies of remaining three persons, said Mohammad Enamul Haque, who led the rescue operation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total nine bodies have been recovered in the four-day joint operation by River Police, BIWTA and Fire Service, said KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Bhairab River Police unit.

All the bodies have been handed over to families. A case was filed in connection with the incident on Sunday accusing two persons.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মহান স্বাধীনতা দিবস আজ

১৯৭১ সালের এই দিনে হাজার বছরের সংগ্রামী বাঙালি জাতি পরাধীনতার শৃঙ্খল ভেঙে স্বাধীনতা অর্জন করে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় ‘অবিলম্বে যুদ্ধবিরতি’র প্রস্তাব নিরাপত্তা পরিষদে পাস

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification