Travelling abroad getting tougher for Biman employees

Approval from top brass now a must, says its MD

Biman Bangladesh Airlines yesterday declared that all its employees, including cockpit crew, will have to get approval from its managing director and CEO before travelling abroad, no matter the reason.

Earlier, chiefs of the respective departments had the authority to approve their subordinates for foreign visits, Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim told The Daily Star last night.

In an administrative order that came into force with immediate effect, Biman also set certain conditions for all of its employees to visit abroad.

The national flag carrier came up with the new order following the visit of a Biman employee, Anwar Hossain, an assistant manager (admin), to Canada in October last year, said the Biman MD.

On January 15, Biman filed a case with the Airport Police Station alleging that Anwar Hossain went to Canada without the permission of its authorities, which affected the flag carrier negatively.

The allegation, however, was refuted by Anwar.

According to the new decision, all employees (including cockpit crew) may visit outside Bangladesh either for better treatment of the applicant himself or along with his family members as an attendant, to visit places of religious importance once every two years, or to visit near relatives or tourist places twice a year.

The employees will have to apply to the admin cell concerned, and then the application will go through the security and foreign affairs departments to receive the necessary security clearance and approval for the visit outside the country.

"If I don't become tough, I will not be able to check the loopholes in getting approvals for foreign visits. I had no alternative but to take such a tough stance," said Biman MD.

The Biman chief also said the national airliner had a big weakness in this area.

Mentioning the case of Sadia Ahmed, a former first officer of Biman, Shafiul said she could not have left the country had she needed to seek approval from the Biman MD.

Sadia, who was suspended for forging her educational certificate, left the country in April last year without appearing before a Biman probe body.