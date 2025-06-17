Bangladesh
Court Correspondent
Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 06:34 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Travel ban on Shakib Al Hasan, family

Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 06:34 AM
Court Correspondent
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court yesterday issued travel ban on 15 people, including cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan and his mother Shirin Akhter in connection with corruption allegations.

The others include Deputy Registrar of the Cooperatives Department Md Abul Khayer Hiru, his wife Kazi Sadia Hasan, his parents Abul Kalam Matbar and Aleya Begum, his sister Konika Afroze, his brothers Mohammed Bashar and Sajed Matbar, his brothers-in-law Kazi Fuad Hasan and Kazi Farid Hasan and their relatives Javed A Matin, Md Zahed Kamal, Md Humayun Kabir and Tanvir Nizam.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Assistant Director, who is leading the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard, said ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam.

In the application, the ACC official said an inquiry is underway against them for corruption and embezzlement of funds investing hundreds of crores of taka in the stock market and acquiring illegal assets.

