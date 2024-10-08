Travel ban on S Alam, wife, family members

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban on S Alam Group owner Mohammed Saiful Alam, his wife Farzana Parveen, and 11 members of his family in connection with allegations of laundering US $1 billion to Singapore and several other countries.

The 11 others include S Alam's sons -- Ahsanul Alam and Ashraful Alam; his brothers -- Mohammad Abdullah Hasan, Osman Goni, Abdus Samad, Rashedul Alam, Shahidul Alam, and Morshedul Alam; Osman's wife Farzana Begum; Samad's wife Shahana Ferdous; and one Miskat Ahmed.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director (Money Laundering) Noor-e-Alam submitted an application in this regard.

Yesterday, the same judge also issued travel bans on former Awami League minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman; Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, former chairman of Padma Bank; and Mahmud Mostofa Jilani, senior assistant vice-president of Premier Bank, in connection with corruption allegations.

The judge also sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.