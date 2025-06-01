Travel ban issued on ex-AL MP Iqbal Sabuj, family over graft allegation

A Dhaka court today imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, former Awami League lawmaker from Gazipur-3, his wife Nigar Sultana and brother Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, over corruption allegations brought against them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order following an application submitted by Md Saidul Islam, assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC Public Prosecutor Ruhul Islam Khan moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

According to the application, an inquiry into the allegations brought against them of acquiring wealth beyond their source of income is underway.

"The ACC official came to know from a credible source that they were attempting to flee the country. If they flee, inquiry into the allegations brought against them might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in its application.

The court also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Special Branch of police in Malibagh for implementation.