Travel ban issued against ex-Gazipur SP Kazi Shafiqul and his family

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Gazipur's former superintendent of police Kazi Shafiqul Alam, his wife Zinnia Farzana and their daughters Kazi Aria Binte Shafiq and Kazi Anusha Binte Shafiq over corruption allegations brought against them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Khairul Haque, who is leading the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

According to the application, an inquiry into the allegations of acquiring wealth beyond their sources of income is underway.

"The ACC official came to know from a credible source that they were attempting to flee the country. If they flee, inquiry into the allegations might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in the application.

The court also directed the ACC to send a copy of the order to the Special Branch of police in Dhaka's Malibagh for the next course of action.