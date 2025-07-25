Travel ban on ex-NRBC Bank chair, 3 others

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban and share transfer restrictions on Mohammad Adnan Imam, former chairman of the executive committee of NRBC Bank, in connection with a Tk 705 crore loan default case involving United Commercial Bank (UCB).

In addition, the court imposed a travel ban on the three Kazi brothers of Gemcon Group in connection with a default loan worth Tk 238 crore from Bank Asia.

The brothers are Kazi Anis Ahmed, Kazi Inam Ahmed, and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, sons of founder Kazi Shahid Ahmed, who jointly lead the family-run conglomerate.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Dhaka's Artha Rin Adalat-5 (Money Loan Court) issued the orders on Thursday.

Imam, who is also the current chairman of publicly listed IT company Genex Infosys, faces multiple allegations including embezzlement through proxy loans and manipulation of the stock market. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) had frozen his bank accounts on November 15 last year as part of an ongoing investigation.

Adnan Imam joined the NRBC Bank board in December 2017 following a reshuffle of the bank's directorship. He recently resigned from the board.

The Daily Star has previously reported on how Imam and the chairman entered the boardroom of the bank with a gun and took out related party loans worth Tk 28 crore from the bank.

"They are trying in every possible way to dispose of all their properties and move abroad permanently. The collateral securities against the credit facilities availed are verily insufficient in contrast with the loan money," said the petition by UCB.

"They have taken all sorts of preparations to leave the country permanently and the bank will have no means to recover such enormous loan money," it added.

The Daily Star has previously reported that Imam secured UCB capital facilities worth at least Tk 1,516 crore for six companies owned by or directly connected to him.