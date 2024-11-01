Travel ban on ex-MPs Habib, Nurul

A Dhaka court yesterday issued separate travel bans on former lawmakers Mohammad Habib Hasan and Nurul Islam Talukder, Union Bank managing director ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Taxes Appellate Tribunal's former member Ranjit Kumar Talukder and four others in connection with corruption allegations.

The other four are Habib's wife Shamima Habib, son Abeer Hasan Tanim and daughter Sonia Hasan Tonni, and Ranjit's wife Jhumur Majumder.

Judge (in-charge) Mohammed Ibrahim Mia of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after the ACC officials submitted four separate applications, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC prosecutors, including Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, moved the petitions, he said.