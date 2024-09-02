Travel ban on Asaduzzaman, nine others

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban on 10 people, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over corruption allegations brought against them.

Asaduzzaman's wife Lutful Tahmina Khan, son Shafi Midassir Khan and daughter Safia Tasnim Khan are also among the 10.

The others included joint secretary of home ministry Dhananjoy Kumar Das, former additional secretary Md Harun-or-Rashid Biswas, its public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Apu, administrative officer Mollah Ibrahim Hossain, home minister's assistant personal secretary Monir Hossain and the ministry's former deputy inspector general of police Mollah Nazrul Islam.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, who is also conducting the investigation, submitted an application.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

The judge sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.