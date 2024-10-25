Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Travel ban against five including two former MPs

A Dhaka court yesterday issued travel bans against five persons, including former lawmakers Mrinal Kanti Das and Maj Gen (retd) Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan, in connection with allegations of corruption.

The three others are Mrinal's wife Nilima Das, and Shubid's wife Mahmuda Akhter and son Mohammad Ali.

Judge (in-charge) Mohammed Ibrahim Mia of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after officials of Anti-Corruption Commission submitted two separate petitions seeking their travel bans, said an ACC official working in the court.

