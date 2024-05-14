Trauma centre yet to open in 11 years

Saddam and Sunil, two youths, suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle accident in Rashidpur area of Habiganj's Bahubal upazila recently.

By the time they were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, about 90 kilometers away, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

But there is a trauma centre in Bahubal upazila, barely three minutes away from the accident site. However, even though it was established about 11 years back to provide medical treatment to accident victims, it is yet to begin its services due to lack of necessary equipment and manpower.

Mizanur Rahman, a shopkeeper next to the trauma centre, said accidents often happen on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, but the victims cannot be taken to the centre for immediate medical attention as it is yet to commence its services.

The 10-bed trauma centre inside Bahubal upazila health complex was constructed under the Physical Development Project in 2010 to provide better and faster treatment to accident victims on the 82-kilometre stretch of Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

After completion of the construction work in 2013 at a cost of Tk 3.18 crore, it took the Public Works Department nine years to hand over the facility to Habiganj health department as the building did not utility connections.

In 2022, after addressing the infrastructural issues with an additional expenditure of around Tk 25 lakh, the trauma centre was officially handed over to the health department on February 2, and later inaugurated on June 11, in 2023.

However, since then, the centre still remains out of service due to a shortage of doctors, manpower, and essential equipment.

"About 82-km stretch of Dhaka-Sylhet highway lies within Habiganj district, between Madhabpur and Nabiganj upazilas. Many accidents occur on the highway, but the victims cannot be taken to the trauma centre for immediate treatment as it remains inactive," said Tofazzal Sohel, coordinator of Habiganj Sonkhubdo Nagorik Andolon.

Babul Kumar Das, health and planning officer of Bahubal upazila, said, "A letter was sent to the Directorate General of Health Services through the Habiganj civil surgeon's office regarding appointment of required manpower."

Dr Md Nurul Haque, civil surgeon of Habiganj, said the process to appoint doctors and other necessary manpower, and installing equipment for the trauma centre is yet to be completed.