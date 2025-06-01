Trauma centre lies abandoned for 7 years

Built to save lives along the busy Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, a 20-bed trauma centre in Shologhar, Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj has stood unused since its completion in 2018.

Constructed at a cost of Tk 2.29 crore, the three-storey facility was intended to provide emergency treatment to road crash victims from nearby highways. But seven years on, the trauma centre remains locked, abandoned and steadily falling into disrepair.

When The Daily Star visited recently, the building was found in a dilapidated state. Walls are peeling, floors are damp with moss, and rust is eating away at metal fittings. Electrical and sanitary equipment have reportedly been stolen, while wild overgrowth surrounds the complex.

Locals allege the once-promising facility has become a hangout for drug users. "This place was supposed to save lives. Instead, it has become a source of fear for us," said Shafiqul Islam, a nearby resident.

The trauma centre is one of 21 such facilities built across the country under government initiatives since 2004. Almost all remain non-operational, according to health department sources.

Each centre was designed to be staffed with at least 34 personnel, including 14 doctors alongside nurses, technicians and support staff. However, these posts were never filled.

Barun Kumar Biswas, executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Munshiganj, said the building's condition has worsened due to years of neglect. "We sought Tk 59 lakh for civil repairs and Tk 17 lakh for replacing stolen electrical equipment, but the ministry only approved Tk 20 lakh. That's not enough," he said.

Munshiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Manjurul Alam said they could not take over the building due to its incomplete setup. "Without staff recruitment and necessary equipment, the centre cannot be made functional. At this point, we don't expect it to open within the next few years," he told The Daily Star.