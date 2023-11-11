Transport workers struggling to survive

Rows of buses standing idle at terminals, images of torched vehicles and reports of transport workers being burnt alive inside vehicles -- these are some of the events that have recently dominated the news, during the initial two phases of the BNP-Jamaat enforced blockade and hartal.

However, transport workers who are barely staying alive during these times rarely make the headlines.

In the last few days, this newspaper talked to transport workers and staffers at bus terminals, in an attempt to shed some light on the grim reality of their lives.

These workers depend on earnings per trip, rendering them financially destitute when buses remain off the roads.

During a visit to the Gabtoli terminal on Thursday morning, this newspaper observed Shariful Islam, the driver of SB Link bus operating on the Dhaka-Nagarpur (Tangail) route, sitting idly with his colleagues.

"When the wheels of buses don't move, the wheels of our fortune also remain deadlocked, meaning we don't earn a single penny."

"I have earned Tk 1,200 in the first week of November, thanks to two trips I made between last Friday night and Saturday morning, as there were no blockades on those dates," he said.

Even on the weekdays which saw no blockades, long-distance buses refrained from operating due to a passenger shortage, fueled by the persistent fear of arson attacks, he said.

"Despite long-distance buses operating last weekend, the passenger turnout was notably low, with only 16-17 seats occupied out of our 40-seat buses," he explained.

"I cannot afford to have my family with me in Dhaka; I have two school going children. I usually send money to them in the first week of every month, but I am yet to send any money this month."

"The rent for my mess in Dhaka is also overdue, and I don't know what to do," he added.

Hafizur Rahman, 45, another bus driver, of Islam Paribahan in Dhaka-Thakurgaon route, said his earning from the first week of November was Tk 1,500.

"I've witnessed various crises throughout my two-decade-long career, including the pandemic and blockades and hartals in 2013-2014. However, I've never experienced such overwhelming difficulties before."

"We were already struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of essentials," he said.

Returning to the terminal yesterday afternoon, the correspondents talked to Rabiul Islam, a counterman at Souhardo Paribahan.

Hoping for a substantial passenger turnout on a typical Friday, he said, "Usually, the number of passengers increases on the second Friday of every month as people visit their villages after receiving salary."

Despite a promising start in the morning, the passenger count dwindled as the afternoon progressed, he said.

"At 2:30pm, one of our buses left with only 3 passengers while the previous one had seven. We (ticket counter staffers) don't have a fixed monthly income either; we earn 5 to 10 percent from each ticket sale. This means we earn less with fewer passengers and nothing at all if buses don't operate."

Representatives of Shayamoli Paribahan and other buses echoed him.

Aminul Islam, another counter staff member, said, "Transport owners receive financial assistance from the government during crisis situations, but we don't get a single penny."

"Transport owners don't even care about our existence when buses remain off roads. I am unable to send money to my village where my family resides, my rents in Dhaka are also pending."

Contacted, Md Alamgir Hossain, the owner of some buses at SB Link Paribahan, said he, too, is struggling to make ends meet.

"After trying for hours, I managed to borrow Tk 300 from a friend to go to the kitchen market today (yesterday)."

"I already have bank loans to pay... how am I going to help my staff?"

Seeking anonymity, an owner of 26 buses at Gabtoli, said, "Even if I operate a 36-seat AC bus with 28 passengers, I incur a loss. Now, I am forced to run buses with only 18-20 passengers in the last few days."