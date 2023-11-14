Transparency vital for BRI success: experts

Chinese projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) need to follow the principles of transparency, good governance and peoples' participation, said economists and international relations analysts yesterday.

They said there are perceptions that BRI projects cause debt-trap and create opportunities for corruption. These perceptions -- wrong or right -- need to change for China to establish itself as a global power.

The observations came at a seminar titled "BRI and Bangladesh", organised by the Centre for Alternatives (CA) at a city hotel.

Three years after China launched BRI, Bangladesh became a signatory in 2016.

The global infrastructure development initiative connects Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Since inception, China has helped build 12 highways, 21 bridges, and 27 power and energy projects in Bangladesh.

There should be more interaction with civil society bodies, to make them aware of the pros and cons of the projects, so that no group can politicise it for their own interests. — Prof Imtiaz Ahmed Executive director at Centre for Alternatives

Chinese Foreign Direct Investment, which was only US $19 million in 2009, stood at US $1.3 billion in 2023.

Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of Chinese embassy in Dhaka, said China will soon be the largest foreign direct investor in Bangladesh.

CA Executive Director Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said Chinese infrastructure projects are linked to stability.

"Whenever BRI projects are considered, there should be an extra focus on the benefits for locals and how quickly and efficiently the receiving country can meet the repayment conditions," he said.

He also said there should be more interaction with civil society bodies, to make them aware of the pros and cons of the projects, so that no group can politicise it for their own interests.

"The only way to debunk the 'debt trap theory' is by making BRI investments demonstrably helpful and profitable to the people of the receiving country," Prof Imtiaz said.

He noted that Bangladesh can be an ideal place for ushering cooperation between BRI and US' Indo-Pacific Strategy members.

Prof Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir of the Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University said in the context of global powers competing in the Indo-pacific region, all need to be careful so that there is no zero-sum game.

"China will have to ensure that political, civil and human rights are respected as it comes up with more investments under BRI," Prof Titumir said.

As there is growing nationalism in the major Asian powers, China has to practice more internationalism as it goes ahead with the global plan of development and peace, he added.

DU International Relations Prof ASM Ashraf Ali said it is time to see how BRI projects are planned and implemented, if the cost benefit analysis is done, how transparent the bidding process is and if there is corruption.

"Ensuring good governance is a must for the success of BRI," he said.