Transition must be transparent, accountable: Volker Türk

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said it is vital that the transition of power in Bangladesh is peaceful and guided by human rights, in line with the country's international obligations.

He also called for ensuring accountability from those responsible for killing hundreds and injuring thousands.

"The transition must be conducted in a transparent and accountable way and be inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis," he said last night, following the resignation and fleeing of Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, there are numerous reports of vandalism and violence against Hindu minorities in various parts of the country.

"There must be no further violence or reprisals," he asserted.

Democratic order and the rule of law must be ensured as quickly as possible, and all emergency measures must be strictly limited in accordance with international law, the high commissioner said.

"Everyone arbitrarily detained must be released, and all those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account," he said, adding, "Underlying issues and grievances must be addressed."

Türk reiterated his calls for a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations since July, when peaceful protests against a quota system for civil service jobs turned violent and the government responded brutally.

He said the investigation is needed to ensure public confidence, ensuring that his office stands ready to support this.

"The demands for justice and reform must be heeded," he said, adding that at this pivotal moment, Bangladesh's international human rights obligations can serve as a road map for the transitional authorities and all political leaders.

An immediate end to violence, accountability that upholds victims' rights to the truth and compensation, and a truly inclusive process that unites the nation on the path forward are necessary for national healing at this time, he concluded.