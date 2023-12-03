Transfer of UNOS, OCS: Field-level officials ‘discontent’ with EC directive

A large number of field-level administration officials are dissatisfied with the Election Commission's instructions for the transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers and officers-in-charge of police stations ahead of the national election, said several officials.

They said the wholesale transfer of officials could create a setback to the administration's plan for conducting the upcoming general election, which is barely a month away.

The UNOs and the OCs are already working on identifying the important polling centres and also carrying out other polls-related works, they added.

The transfer process and taking charge at the new stations will take at least a week. Keeping this in mind, the public administration ministry is mulling over transferring the UNOs to the nearest districts, said officials.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, at least six UNOs said they thought that some officials could be transferred ahead of the January 7 elections due to some valid reasons, but they could not even imagine there would be a wholesale transfer.

"We heard election commissioners making comments on several occasions that no major reshuffle of officials would take place during the election period. So, I am stunned by the decision of transferring all UNOs and OCs," said an UNO from Sylhet division.

A couple of weeks ago, two election commissioners said that there would be no major reshuffle of the field-level administration and police officials.

But the EC on Thursday asked for the transfer of all UNO and OCs.

The commission asked the government for proposals in the first phase for the transfers of those UNOs serving at their stations for over a year and for those OCs serving at their stations for over six months. The government was asked to submit the proposals by December 5.

"The UNOs have already visited the polling centres. They have an idea about their respective upazilas. But after their transfers, they will need to rearrange their plans within a short time," said an UNO from Rajshahi division.

Bangladesh Administrative Association Secretary General SM Alam said the EC can take any decision regarding the elections. There is no scope for the association to make any comment on the matter, he added.

"There is certainly some dissatisfaction among the OCs over the Election Commission's decision," said a superintendent of police of a district under Barishal division.

An OC of a police station in the capital said, "There is no point in making such a decision. Creating hassles for so many officials would not be right."

He said a new OC requires at least a month to have an idea about the local situation and streets.

An Election Commission official said that the commission decided to transfer the UNOs and OCs as many MPs, who are running again, have developed good relations with those field-level officials who have been serving at the station for a long time.

The EC has asked the government for the transfer of the UNOs and OCs based on information received by the election commissioners during their recent visits outside Dhaka, Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary at the commission secretariat, told reporters at the EC office yesterday.

He, however, refused to give details on the information.

2 DCS TRANSFERRED

The public administration ministry yesterday transferred two deputy commissioners.

Sunamganj DC Didar-E-Alam Mohammed Maksud has been transferred to Mymensingh. Deputy Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Md Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury has been made the DC of Sunamganj.

Mymensingh DC Mostafizur Rahman has been made the deputy secretary of the Health Services Division.