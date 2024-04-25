Bangladesh
Training workshop for pilgrims launched

Staff Correspondent
The future Hajj management of Bangladesh will be one of the smartest in the world, Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan said yesterday.

The minister said this while inaugurating a training workshop for pilgrims who will perform Hajj under government management.

The ministry organised the programme at the Dhaka Hajj office at city's Ashkona Hajj Camp.

"Hajj management in Bangladesh has been digitised. We are adding new features to the related portal," he said.

