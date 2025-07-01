Training for doctors to tackle Barguna dengue spike

The Directorate General of Health Services is sending a team of medicine specialists to train local doctors in Barguna on managing dengue patients more effectively amid a sharp rise in dengue cases and deaths in the district.

Two ambulances are also being dispatched to the district, while local authorities have been instructed to raise awareness about the importance of early hospital admission for dengue patients.

The DGHS issued separate letters in this regard, signed by its director (hospital) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, yesterday.

According to DGHS data, 77 new dengue patients were hospitalised in Barguna on Sunday, raising the total number of admitted patients across the district to 222.

Since January 1, a total of 2,746 dengue cases has been recorded in Barguna -- the highest for any single district this year -- while six people have died.

In view of the situation, the DGHS has asked the director of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal to send a four-member team of medicine experts to Barguna within two days.

The team is expected to provide five days of training to enhance the capacity of local healthcare providers in managing dengue patients.

In a separate letter, the DGHS directed its Barishal divisional director to arrange two ambulances for Barguna to support patient transportation.

A third letter stressed that late admission of dengue patients is exacerbating complications, and urged the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and other relevant officials in the district to initiate necessary awareness campaigns.