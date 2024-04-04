‘Training communities can help reduce risks’

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman yesterday said conducting large-scale simulation exercises in the Haor and Barind regions is imperative to reduce possible flash floods or droughts.

"These exercises, overseen by disaster management committees, are essential for effectively preparing communities to mitigate potential disasters and enhance overall resilience in these vulnerable areas," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop.

Mentionable, simulation exercises help prepare communities and allow for stress testing plans and systems for effective response.

Systems, emergency procedures, contingency plans, response mechanisms, and equipment are tested in these exercises.

FAO Bangladesh, together with WFP, German Red Cross, CARE, and Action Against Hunger, hosted the workshop, titled "National Consultative Workshop on Shock Responsive Social Protection in Anticipatory Action," in the capital.

The workshop marked a "crucial initiative" to improve the country's resilience and preparedness in the face of emerging challenges and crises.

FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Dr Jiaoqun Shi, underlined the necessity of moving beyond reactive measures and embracing strategies that will enable them to anticipate, mitigate, and respond to shocks before they escalate into full-blown crises.

FAO is committed to supporting the government of Bangladesh and its partners in advancing shock-responsive social protection and building resilience in the food and agriculture sectors, he said.

"Together, we can create a future where all Bangladeshis can live a better life in a better environment, even when things get difficult," he added.

The primary objective of this national consultation was to validate the findings and proposals or suggestions of the agencies -- FAO, WFP, GRC, CARE, ACF -- that are conducting pilots or planning for anticipatory action with social protection programmes in Bangladesh.

The focus was enhancing the resilience of vulnerable household's livelihoods to climatic hazards or weather-related hazards.

The workshop continued with a high-level panel discussion, featuring experts, policymakers, and practitioners in the fields of social protection and disaster risk management.