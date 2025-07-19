Training centres without trainers

12 upazila-level BMET facilities fail to fully operate years after launch due to manpower, equipment shortages

At least a dozen newly built technical training centres (TTCs) at the upazila level have been struggling to function properly for over two and a half years.

A shortage of trainers and training equipment has hindered operations, undermining their goal of preparing the rural workforce for overseas employment.

Built under a government project, 11 of these TTCs were inaugurated in July 2022. They are located in Sherpur Sadar, Kamarkhand of Sirajganj, Munshiganj Sadar, Mithamoin of Kishoreganj, Nagarpur and Kalihati of Tangail, Hatibandha of Lalmonirhat, Digholia of Khulna, Alfadanga of Faridpur, Haluaghat of Mymensingh, and Khansama of Dinajpur.

Another, in Ramu of Cox's Bazar, began offering training in January 2023.

However, all 12 centres are yet to operate at full capacity.

These centres were set up by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) under the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry as part of a project to build 40 upazila-level TTCs and one Institute of Marine Technology (IMT) in Chattogram, funded by the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

One of the key objectives of setting up these 40 new institutes is to equip unemployed rural youth with skills for foreign employment, thereby boosting remittance inflows.

Since May last year, the already-built 12 TTCs have been offering up to five short courses in three-month sessions, four times a year, under the Technical Education Directorate's "Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation (ASSET)" project.

Officials said some of the TTCs have also begun offering BMET-supervised regular short courses at a limited level, both before and after the ASSET project.

While BMET short courses are aimed at preparing workers for both local and overseas job markets, the ASSET courses specifically target unemployed youth, marginalised communities, ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities.

Officials said training is currently being conducted by a small number of instructors on "attachment" from older TTCs, some guest trainers, and, in some cases, ASSET project trainers.

At Ramu TTC, five ASSET courses -- computer operation, graphics design, electrical installation and maintenance, sewing machine operation, and tailoring and dressmaking -- are currently being offered. Recently, it also invited applications for a regular BMET course on electrical installation and maintenance.

According to its website, Ramu TTC has a principal, one computer instructor, and nine guest trainers under the ASSET project.

A teacher at the centre said they are yet to start full-scale training due to staff shortages. "We are approved to run courses in six trades, but have received equipment for only three. Two more sets of equipment are expected soon," the teacher said recently.

The TTC began its academic activities in January 2023 with a three-day pre-departure orientation (PDO) training for outbound workers, added the trainer.

A senior BMET official, requesting anonymity, said trainer recruitment for the centres under the revenue budget has not yet started. "Workforce shortage has been hampering training at the new TTCs. At least two instructors and one skilled worker are required per course," the official noted.

Regarding equipment, Project Director Saiful Haque Chowdhury, also an additional secretary at the expatriates' welfare ministry, admitted that not all equipment has been delivered. However, he claimed that over 90 percent of it has been delivered.

The 40 TTCs are designed to offer training in up to seven trades, with flexibility to run multiple courses under each, he said.

According to a training calendar, Dinajpur TTC spans 1.5 acres, featuring six workshops, two computer labs, and six classrooms in a four-storey academic building. It has a yearly training capacity of around 1,000 students.

A teacher at the centre said 555 trainees completed courses last year. However, they are still waiting for equipment to run some of the courses.

The TTC started short courses in January 2024 and ASSET courses from May of that year.

With the 40 new TTCs, BMET now operates 110 training institutes across the country, including six IMTs. Most of the older TTCs are located in district towns.

The project began in January 2016 and was initially set to be completed by June 2020 at a cost of Tk 1,331.29 crore. However, it has been extended twice, with the cost rising to Tk 1,587.32 crore and the latest deadline set for June this year.