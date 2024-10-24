Train speed limited to 20kmph while crossing sanctuaries, national parks

Bangladesh Railways (BR) today set a speed limit for trains at 20 kilometres per hour while crossing wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the country.

According to railway officials, trains usually run at 60-100 kilometres per hour, depending on track conditions and locations.

A letter, signed by Mohammed Monir Hossen, deputy secretary of railway ministry, was released in this regard today.

"We got an order from the ministry in this regard. We have already put it into effect," said ABM Kamruzzaman, Chattogram divisional railway manager.

BR has also suspended a loco master temporarily over negligence of duty which led to an accident that killed a female elephant on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar track inside Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary in Lohagara upazila on October 13.

Loco master Jamal Uddin operated the special train that day, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

The letter also said a probe body was formed to investigate the matter with several divisional officers of the BR.