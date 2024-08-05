Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Train services suspended until further notice

Representational image. Star file photo

Bangladesh Railway has suspended the operations of all kind of train services from today until further notice.

BR made the announcement last night given the current circumstances, said a press release.

On Thursday, BR resumed operations of passenger trains on a limited scale after over two weeks of suspension amid violence centring the quota reform movement.

It then suspended operations on Sunday.

BR had suspended operations of all trains on July 18 afternoon.

