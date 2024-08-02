Train services resume on a limited scale
Movement of passenger train resumed yesterday on a very limited scale, 14 days after the suspension amid countrywide violence centring the quota reform protests.
"Operations of short-distance local, mail and commuter trains resumed this morning," said BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali.
On Tuesday, railway authorities decided to resume operations. No intercity trains will be operated now. The authorities suspended operations of passenger trains on July 18 afternoon amid the violence.
