Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:24 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Train services resume on a limited scale

Star Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:24 AM

Movement of passenger train resumed yesterday on a very limited scale, 14 days after the suspension amid countrywide violence centring the quota reform protests.

"Operations of short-distance local, mail and commuter trains resumed this morning," said BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On Tuesday, railway authorities decided to resume operations. No intercity trains will be operated now. The authorities suspended operations of passenger trains on July 18 afternoon amid the violence.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সন্ত্রাসের রাজত্ব কায়েমে ছাত্রদের ঢাল হিসেবে ব্যবহার করেছে বিএনপি-জামায়াত’

ইতালির রাষ্ট্রদূত আন্তোনিও আলেসান্দ্রো আজ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে তার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাত করতে গেলে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এক মাসে রিজার্ভ কমেছে ১.৩ বিলিয়ন ডলার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification