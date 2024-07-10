Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 07:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 08:35 PM

Train schedule from Dhaka collapses

Trip of one train cancelled
Photo: Rajib Raihan

Schedule of trains from Dhaka to different destinations collapsed as the railway service remained suspended for over five hours today due to the railway blocked by protesting students.

The trip of only one train -- Tarakandi-bound Agnibina Express -- has been cancelled while around 30 trains from Dhaka were running behind schedule, a railway official said. 

The protesters, who have been seeking quota reform in government jobs, blocked rail lines in the capital's Karwan Bazar from 12:00pm to 5:05pm, causing sufferings to the passengers.

