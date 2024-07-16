Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:51 PM

Train movement in Dhaka halted as students block Mohakhali level crossing

The protesting students today blocked the railway line in Dhaka’s Mohakhali level crossing. Photo: Mohammad Al-Masum Molla

Protesting students today blocked the railway line in Dhaka's Mohakhali level crossing protesting the attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.

Protesters were chanting slogans to materialise their one-point demand when they blocked the rail tracks around 2:00pm.

Hundreds of public and private vehicles were seen halted from Banani to Shaheenbagh.

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver said, "The government must address it [quota reform movement] immediately. We cannot take this suffering anymore.

"I haven't got a single passenger since morning," he said around 1:30pm.

