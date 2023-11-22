Train link with north restored after 9hrs

Train services between Dhaka and the northern region resumed after a 9-hour disruption caused by the derailment of the Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express train near Gharinda Railway Station.

The incident occurred around 4:57am, and a rescue train from Dhaka arrived there at 10:20am to assist.

The derailed compartment was rescued by 1:53pm, allowing the Rangpur Express to depart for Dhaka at 2:30pm.

Rezaul Karim, the station master at Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station, said the derailment hampered rail communication between the capital and the northern region.

This suspension stranded several trains, including Dhaka-bound Ekota Express at Bangabandhu East Railway Station, Sirajganj Express at Bridge's West Station, Silk City Express at Jamoil Station in Sirajganj, North Bengal-bound Dhumketu Express at Mahera in Mirzapur, and Nil Sagar Express, causing suffering to the passengers.

Tangail Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Bin Ali, after visiting the site, initially deemed it an accident.