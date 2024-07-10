Train link from Dhaka to other parts of country snapped for 5 hours

Schedule of trains from Dhaka to different destinations collapsed as the railway service remained suspended for over five hours today due to the railway blocked by protesting students.

The protesters, who have been seeking quota reform in government jobs, blocked rail lines in the capital's Karwan Bazar from 12:00pm to 5:05pm, causing sufferings to the passengers.

"Several trains are likely to be cancelled as operation remained suspended for over five hours," Shafiqur Rahman, divisional railway manager (Dhaka) of Bangladesh Railway told The Daily Star at 6:30pm.

"I have sought reports over the situation," he said.