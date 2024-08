A schoolboy died after being hit by a speeding train in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday evening.

The deceased Abdullah Al Fahim, 15, a 10th grader.

Fahim was crossing the rail track through Fatikpara village when the Nilsagar Express Intercity train hit him, said Shakiul Alam, officer-in-charge of Parbatipur GRP Station.