Train-hit elephant dies at safari park

An Asian elephant, injured after being struck by a train in Lohagara upazila, Chattogram, died yesterday while undergoing treatment at Dulahazara Safari Park in Cox's Bazar.

The female elephant, believed to be around 8-10 years old, had been rescued and shifted to the park for treatment after being severely injured in a collision with a Chattogram-bound Cox's Bazar Special Train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line on Sunday night, said Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, divisional forest officer.

It sustained injuries to its spine and legs when it was struck near the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary. "Preliminary investigations indicate it entered the tracks through a gap in the safety wall near the rail line," said Rafiqul .