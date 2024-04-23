Train fares to increase from next month

Railway to lift rebate facilities for travels of over 100km

BR gives 20pc for a passenger travelling between 101km and 150km, 25pc for 251km to 400km, and a 30pc rebate for distances over 401km. All of these rebates are going to be cancelled.

Passenger train fares are set to increase from May 4 as Bangladesh Railway (BR) has decided to stop rebating fares for passengers travelling over 100 kilometres.

Currently, BR gives a 20-30 percent rebate for those travelling over 100km, meaning the fares for most destinations will rise once this rebate is cancelled, officials said.

BR yesterday published a circular on a national daily, mentioning that it will not provide the rebate facility, which has been in place since 1992, starting May 4.

Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir also confirmed it to The Daily Star yesterday.

A passenger travelling more than 100km from May 4 has to pay a higher fare than the existing rate as the rebate will be lifted from that day, a top official of BR told this correspondent.

"We are not directly increasing train fares, but once the rebate is lifted, the fares of most trains will increase ultimately," he said, wishing anonymity.

According to the BR Information Book-2021, the average distance travelled by a passenger is 152.48km.

Currently, BR gives 20 percent for a passenger travelling between 101km and 150km, 25 percent for 251km to 400km, and a 30 percent rebate for distances over 401km.

All of these rebates are going to be cancelled.

However, the fare up to 100km will remain unchanged, which means the fares of several local trains operating on routes like Dhaka-Narayanganj or Dhaka-Joydebpur will likely remain the same, officials also said.

BR had been given the rebate facility to encourage people to use trains on long routes.

PM Sheikh Hasina has already given the go-ahead to BR's proposal in March and BR has had a plan to implement this decision since April 1.

But Railways Minister Zillul Hakim, following media reports over fare rise, on March 18 said they have no plans to hike train fares anytime soon, a claim that goes against official documents signed by the minister himself.

He dismissed the news on the railway's move to raise fares of passenger trains as "rumours," according to a rail ministry press release on March 18.

BR stopped all preparation to implement the decision from April 1 after the minister's comments, a BR official said.

Rail Secretary Humayun Kabir said the prime minister has already approved the proposal.

Besides, they have not increased train fares in last eight years, despite the fuel price hikes on many occasions. "So, we are going to lift the rebate facilities," he told this correspondent yesterday.

The last time BR hiked fares was in February 2016, by 7.23 percent.

Before that, in October 2012, both passenger and freight train fares were raised by 50 percent to improve services and reduce railway losses, and that move came after 20 years.

BR operates 367 passenger trains and 42 freight trains daily on 3,554km of rail tracks.