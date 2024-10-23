Train derails in Chuadanga, rail communication with Khulna snapped

Rail service between Khulna and the rest of the country remained suspended after eight oil tankers of a Khulna-bound freight train derailed near Ansarbaria station in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga early today.

Uthli Railway's Station Master Mintu Roy said that a train carrying 32 empty tankers was heading to Khulna from Dhaka last night when the derailment occurred.

"Around 3:00am, near the 11-number point of the railway line close to Ansarbaria station, eight tankers derailed," he said.

A rescue train from Ishurdi in Pabna has been working on the derailed tankers since dawn. The rescue operation is still ongoing, with the authorities striving to restore rail service.

Chuadanga Station Master Mizanur Rahman said, "The recovery of the derailed tankers is in progress, and train operations may resume after the rescue work is complete."

Shanto Kumar Biswas, the point man at Chuadanga station, confirmed that passenger trains travelling from Dhaka to Khulna and those heading from Khulna to Goalanda are now stuck at Chuadanga station and Mobarakganj station.

He stated, "Midnight onward, rail communication with the entire country has been suspended."

"A passenger train remains stuck at Chuadanga station. Further details will be known after the completion of the rescue operation," he added.