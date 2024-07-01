Tragedy strikes family twice

Mother dies in road crash while taking deceased son home for burial

Her boy just died. The relatives could not part the grieving mother from her dead son's side while they were taking the body back home from the hospital.

Although Puspo Begum, 65, was told to travel in a separate vehicle, she refused and boarded the ambulance, which was taking her deceased son Alam Howladar, 45, to their home in Gandamari village of Patuakhali for burial from Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.

Alam had just died in the hospital while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis.

Who knew, death was waiting for the mother too.

Or maybe it was destiny which could not keep the mother and son apart.

Puspo died when the ambulance carrying them collided head-on with a motorcycle on Saturday night.

After the collision, the ambulance driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into a ditch.

Everybody in the ambulance survived, except Puspo, said her grandson Omar Farooq.

The motorcyclist, Rubel Sikder, 32, also died in the incident which took place at Daktarbari bus stand in Amtali upazila on Patuakhali-Kuakata highway, confirmed OC Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Tapu of Amtali Police Station.

Alam Howladar's wife Maqsuda Begum, 35, and motorcycle passenger Monirul Islam, 40, were given first aid at the local health complex for minor injuries, he added.