Trafficked, tortured and forgotten

Trafficking survivors seek justice; experts urge effective govt action

Md Tanjir Sheikh, 21, of Kushtia, sits with nothing but a mountain of debt and haunting memories.

At the end of 2023, he left for Libya with dreams of earning a decent living, only to be trafficked, tortured, and returned home with nothing.

Tanjir filed a case under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, demanding compensation for the loss of his family's land and life savings, which were spent to rescue him.

He had taken a Tk 4 lakh loan to pay a local broker who promised him a job at a reputed company in Libya with a handsome salary. But upon arrival, he was forced into working at a madrasa that paid him irregularly, barely enough to survive.

"I couldn't even eat regularly," Tanjir told The Daily Star. "Still, I held on for nine months, hoping things would change. But nothing did. Finally, I contacted my family."

When he told the broker that he could no longer survive, the broker demanded more money to send him to Italy instead. Desperate to save their son, his family sold a piece of land and sent Tk 7 lakh.

But instead of sending him to Europe, the broker, working with Libyan traffickers, sold Tanjir to a local militia group. That group then sold him again, this time to a Bangladeshi mafia operating in Libya.

"They beat and tortured me inhumanely," Tanjir said. "They demanded Tk 25 lakh in ransom. I was the only son. Without a second thought, my father sold our remaining three kathas of land and sent them the money."

After being released, he was abandoned in a remote location along with another Bangladeshi. Eventually, a known contact rescued them. With help from BRAC, they returned to Bangladesh on July 9 -- alive, but empty-handed.

"We've lost everything -- our land, our savings. All that remains is debt. I want justice and compensation," Tanjir demanded.

The local broker, Rafizul, was arrested and is now in jail.

Tanjir's story is alarmingly common.

Md Alamgir Hossain, 45, from Noakhali, was also trafficked to Libya in 2022. After two years, a militia group abducted him and sold him to a Bangladeshi mafia group.

His family had already paid Tk 3.5 lakh to send him abroad. But to save his life, they were forced to borrow an additional Tk 5.5 lakh to meet the ransom demand.

Alamgir finally returned home in February this year with support from the IOM, the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, and BRAC.

His brother filed a case in January this year seeking punishment for the traffickers and compensation. Two local brokers were arrested, but they are currently out on bail.

There are many more such stories.

According to the Monitoring Cell for Combating Trafficking in Human, Police Headquarters, 10,917 human trafficking cases were filed between 2009 and January 2025.

Of these, 5,450 cases are still pending, while 5,467 have been resolved -- a number migration experts call alarmingly low.

In this period, a total of 7,517 cases were registered involving 13,424 trafficking victims. 10,579 victims were rescued, and 14,583 traffickers were arrested -- though most are now out on bail. Only 247 cases have resulted in conviction.

In 2023 alone, 1,589 new cases were registered. The same number was filed in 2024. Despite that, only 109 cases were disposed of, and just 345 individuals were convicted.

In January 2025, another 93 cases were filed.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC's Migration and Youth Platform, warned that the trafficking landscape has shifted significantly over the last decade.

"Bangladesh has ranked number one for the past three years among countries whose citizens try to enter Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea," he said.

"Trafficking is happening in the name of migration. While cases are being filed, they're not being resolved because the relevant government agencies are not treating them as a priority."

He said the lack of teamwork among ministries and law enforcement agencies is one of the main reasons behind the slow progress.

"If this continues, our future migration prospects will collapse. Destination countries will stop hiring Bangladeshi workers, which will severely impact our economy," he warned.

Prof Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), pointed to the lack of specialised trafficking tribunals as a major obstacle.

"These tribunals exist in only a few locations. Most districts don't have one, which delays proceedings," she explained.

"Additionally, many victims and witnesses don't feel safe testifying due to fear of retaliation. That's another major reason for the slow pace of justice."

She urged the government to establish more tribunals, ensure effective witness protection, and improve coordination between agencies to expedite justice.