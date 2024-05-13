Trafficked to India for kidney harvest

A kidney-trafficking syndicate used to target underprivileged people and take them to India with fake job offers. Upon arriving in Delhi, the gang took these victims hostage and forcibly removed their kidneys.

The gang has trafficked at least 10 people to India and harvested their kidneys, claimed Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday after arresting three members of the gang.

Recently, a man named Robin filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station under the Human Organ Transplant Act, leading to the arrests.

The arrestees are Raju Hawladar, 32; Shahed Uddin, 22; and Atahar Hossen Bappi, 28.

They were arrested in front of Ibn Sina Diagnostic Center in Dhanmondi and from Bagerhat in separate drives on Saturday and yesterday, said Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner of DMP.

Three of their accomplices -- Masum, 27, Shahin, 35, Sagar alias Mostafa, 37, along with 10-12 others, are now absconding.

In April 2023, behind Shah Ali Market in Mirpur-10, Robin was having tea with a friend at a tea stall. They were discussing how difficult it was to put food on their families' plates amid the rising cost of essentials. At that time, Masum (absconding accused) was also having tea nearby. Upon hearing their conversation, Masum told Robin that he had a business in India and could offer him a job there. Eventually, Robin exchanged phone numbers with Masum. They maintained regular communication for 10-15 days. Later, Robin agreed to work in India.

Masum informed Robin that he would need to undergo some medical examinations before going to India. Then, in September, Masum took him to a hospital in Dhaka. There, they introduced Robin to Raju (arrested accused). They took his passport for visa processing after the health check-up. After confirming the visa, they introduced the victim to the two other arrestees, Shahed and Atahar. Masum informed Robin they were business partners and operated businesses in both Bangladesh and India. Robin was then flown into India on December 22, 2023.

Upon arrival, Shahed and Bappi received Robin and took him to a rented house in Faridabad area where he was kept confined for about 20-25 days. They also took away his passport. Then Masum went to India and coerced Robin into donating a kidney. He said Robin won't be able to return to the country without his passport.

Robin was taken to a hospital in New Delhi for various kidney-related examinations.

Then he was taken to a house in Muktinagar, Gujarat. In the meantime, the gang sent Tk 3 lakh to Robin's wife and assured Tk 3 lakh more, which they never paid.

On March 4 this year, they took Robin to a Gujrat hospital and transplanted his kidney.

Robin was released from the hospital after four days. Later, he was held captive for 10-11 days at an unknown location. There, he overheard his captives saying that Robin's kidney was sold for Tk 50 lakh.

Robin returned to the country recently.

The kidney recipients or customers of this gang are also Bangladeshis, said police. They made contacts with the syndicate through social media pages.

According to the Transplant of Human Organ Act (amendment) 2018, a patient can obtain a kidney either from a "close relative" or from a brain-dead patient, with consent from the kin.