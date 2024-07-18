Bangladesh
Thu Jul 18, 2024 08:59 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 09:14 AM

Bangladesh

Traffic at standstill from Kanchpur bridge to Jatrabari

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

A stretch of nearly 10 kilometres of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Kanchpur Bridge to Jatrabari intersection remains blocked this morning, amid the clashes between police and quota reform activists at Shanir Akhra since yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway, causing immense suffering of passengers.

Situation still tense at Shanir Akhra

In the Rayerbagh and Shonir Akhra areas, more than fifty protesters blocked the movement of vehicles, bringing traffic to a standstill.

More to follow...

