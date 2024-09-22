Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 04:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 04:35 PM

Bangladesh

Traffic rule violations: DMP filed 734 cases, imposed Tk 30.97 lakh fines yesterday

Star file photo

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police filed 734 cases against traffic rule violators, imposing fines of around Tk 30.97 lakh yesterday.

According to Md Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of the DMP, Tk 3.34 lakh was collected in cash during the operation.

In addition to the fines, 64 vehicles were impounded, and 35 others were towed as part of the enforcement efforts.

The DMP official emphasised that these drives will continue to bring discipline on Dhaka's streets.

