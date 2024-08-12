Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:37 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:41 AM

Bangladesh

Traffic police returns to Dhaka streets after 6 days

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:37 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:41 AM
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Traffic police have resumed their duties on some roads in Dhaka this morning after about a week of absence following the Sheikh Hasina government's ouster.

They have returned to the streets today after police called off their strike following a meeting at the home ministry yesterday.

Traffic police were seen on busy intersections including Karwan Bazar, Khamarbari, Farmgate, in various spots on Mirpur Road and Dhanmondi-3.

They were working in tandem with students, who have been performing the duties of traffic police since Shaikh Hasina resigned as prime minister amid a mass uprising on August 5.

Employees of police administration announced a work abstention from August 6 to press for a number of demands following clashes between protesters and police during the anti-quota movement.

Police presence on streets had been thinning since before that date.

They are set to report to their stations today.

push notification