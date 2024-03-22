Traffic jam likely at 155 spots: BRTA

Authorities have identified 155 spots on different highways and areas that may witness traffic congestion during Eid rush, unless proper monitoring is ensured.

A list of the spots was shared at a stockholders' meeting organised at BRTA headquarters yesterday.

The spots include 48 on Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway; 52 on the roads that connect Dhaka with north-western districts; 41 on Dhaka-Sylhet highway; six on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway; and eight on Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Highway police, traffic police, Roads and Highways Department and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) jointly prepared the list, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder told this correspondent.

At the meeting, Obaidul Quader said Hanif Flyover, which is an exit point for vehicles heading to south, east and north-east regions, may witness tailback unless proper monitoring is ensured.

Quader also directed road transport and highways secretary to speak with Local Government Division to ensure smooth journey via the flyover ahead of Eid.

Shajahan Khan, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and presidium member of Awami League, proposed to stop toll collection from the flyover during the Eid rush.

Quader also said that the movement of trucks, vans, and lorries on highways to be stopped three days before and three days after Eid to ensure hassle-free travel.

However, vehicles carrying daily essentials and emergency medicine, fertiliser and fuel will not have to face these restrictions.

Quader also said CNG stations should remain open for 24-hours seven days before and five days after Eid.

He also directed highway police to implement a ban on three-wheelers on 22 major highways ahead of Eid.

Mashiur Rahman Ranga, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Associations, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, Monjur Hossain, secretary of Bridges Division, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, among others, spoke the meeting.